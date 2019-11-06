Tuscaloosa bracing for busy weekend ahead of Alabama-LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Thousands of football fans will be rolling into Tuscaloosa Saturday to watch Alabama battle LSU.

Local business owners and workers say that whoever wins the game Saturday, it will still be a big win for the local economy.

Moe’s bartender Jessica Dimas says she’s used to big game days, but this weekend is going to be different. The restaurants are planning to bring in more staff to handle the expected larger crowds.

“I think we will have lines to the door, Thursday and Friday and Saturday at least for dinner all day and then come night time it’s going to be touching each other,” Dimas said.

Hotels in Tuscaloosa are also expecting big business for the game. Toby Wilson manages two Hampton Inn hotels in town. There are 181 beds at both hotels and they are booked for the weekend.

“People will come to town and drop their money then leave, so from that sense, its going to be great for many business owners, whether you’re a hotel or a restaurant,” Wilson said.

According to the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Commission, football fans will likely spend over $23 million in Tuscaloosa this weekend.

