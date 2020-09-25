Tuscaloosa bars hope to cash in on Alabama’s first game of the season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off their opener Saturday night against the Missouri Tigers.

Although it’s an away game, many bars in Tuscaloosa expect the Alabama game to give them a big boost in business Saturday.

Nick Snead is the manager at Innisfree Irish Pub. He admits many bars, including his, have struggled since March because of COVID-19. He is hoping he and his staff will have a busy day Saturday with lots of customers ready to watch college football.

“We know it’s not going to be what it should be during a normal season but, anything is better than nothing at this point. We get to see the kids, the kids get to enjoy football and that’s why we are here for the students and the city of Tuscaloosa,” Snead said. “We are here and open for them to have a place to come watch the game.”

Jim Page from the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama says this weekend is just what this struggling economy has needed for five months.

“The fact that its college football season is huge and we’ve been waiting on this for a long time and there was a time we didn’t know if we would have a football season,” Page said. “So for kick-off tomorrow we are thrilled and it’s an away game so it won’t have the same impact but it will be great for our restaurants and bars.”

The game between the Crimson Tide and Tigers kicks off Saturday night at 6 p.m.

