Tuscaloosa bars and restaurants expect big crowds for game day Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama fans are counting down the hours until the Tide hits the field Saturday to take on Miami. The game is in Atlanta but Tuscaloosa bar and restaurant owners like Bill Lloyd are expecting lots of customers at the Druid Social restaurant.

“It’s great and we need to get back to the restaurants and bars. It has been a tough year and a half since COVID, and we have small margins in the restaurant business anyway. And just to have people coming back out and feeling comfortable and taking care of them, it’s just great for the economy and for the small businesses.”

Druid Social has wide-screen televisions and outdoor seating at large tables. Bill Lloyd says he and his staff have been waiting a long time for football season, hoping to see more customers on game day.

“People will come out, and the servers make tips. And we have enough people in the kitchen, and they can make money. It trickles all the way down and it’s just great to be Tuscaloosa again.”

UA student Emma Hollenbach is planning to watch the game in Tuscaloosa and says bars are a great environment to enjoy the game.

“It’s really fun and exciting, and I love to be around it. There’s lots of people, and I love watching on theTVs. It’s fun, and it’s a good environment to be around. Everyone is loud and people sing songs; it’s just fun to be around.”

The game will kick off in Atlanta at 2:30 Saturday afternoon.