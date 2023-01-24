TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some bar owners of the strip near the University of Alabama campus are concerned after gunfire erupted recently and as a result a 23-year-old woman who shot and killed.

World of Beer General Manager Will Turner says more should be done on the Strip to make sure everyone stays safe.

“Safety is very important, honestly around here its pretty tragic and the past shooting we had was obviously involving a big name person but unfortunately around Tuscaloosa it is one of those things you see pop up on the news pretty often,” said Turner.

Former UA basketball player Darius Miles and Michael Davis are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning Jan. 15 on the Strip near a student-oriented business district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Harris was sitting in the passenger seat of a car when she was struck by a bullet, police said. Miles admitted to providing the gun used in the fatal shooting, but Davis fired the weapon.

City Council President Kip Tyner says Tuscaloosa Police are ramping up they’re patrol detail on the strip as a result of the fatal shooting.

“It’s got to stop, and we are going to be in serious trouble as a city if we don’t get a hold of the strip. It has increasingly gotten worse every year. Maybe one night you will see more law enforcement then you will see bar goers. And we are serious and we’ve got to get this under control,” said Tyner.

Will Turner says he hopes this kind of violence never happens again and wants to make sure his workers and customers are safe.

“We do want our servers and bar tenders and guests to be safe at all times. I am glad Tuscaloosa Police are visible to protect us, TPD will be out patrolling and I think they do a fantastic job. And we have quite a few who visit our establishment and they love to patronize us. And we welcome them in because anytime they are here our establishment is safer,” Turner said.

Darius Miles and Michael Davis both will appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7 at the Tuscaloosa County Jail.