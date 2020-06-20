Tuscaloosa awarding funds to struggling businesses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Small businesses in Tuscaloosa that have been struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak are getting some much-needed help from the city of Tuscaloosa.

Mayor Walt Maddox says it’s critical to help.

“These small, local businesses have had to do a lot to make it during this time and the city’s investment into this makes sure we keep jobs in Tuscaloosa and we keep these businesses open and we support our business community in Tuscaloosa,” Maddox said.

On Friday afternoon, Maddox, along with the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, handed out three checks to three small businesses.

One of those was Hudson-Poole Jewelers who received a check for $10,000. Krista Poole and her staff are grateful.

“This support is unbelievable, we are so thankful we were selected to be a part of this. To get the money to put in the bank and to pay bills to continue to give us another chance,” Krista Poole said.

Maddox says the project is called Restart Tuscaloosa and $1 million of city money was allocated for the small business relief fund.

“Through Restart Tuscaloosa, we’ve been able to invest nearly $500,000 into small businesses across Tuscaloosa. That is going to keep hundreds of jobs in Tuscaloosa and help families pay their mortgage and save for their children’s future,” Maddox said.

Two other small businesses were handed checks Friday including Tumbling Tides and Loosa Brews. Maddox says the city has given relief funds to more than one hundred businesses.

