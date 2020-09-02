Tuscaloosa authorities responding to boating accident on Oliver Lock and Dam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in west Alabama are responding to a boating accident Tuesday evening.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue, Northport Fire Department, Tuscaloos Police Department and Northport Police Department are working a boating accident at Oliver Lock and Dam.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page