Tuscaloosa authorities recover body in Hurricane Creek

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – The Tuscaloosa Police and Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue Team recovered a body from Hurricane Creek Saturday morning.

This search was prompted by the continued search for Mr. Cecil McAllister. The Swift Water Rescue Team recovered the body of a male victim in Hurricane Creek near the Holt-Peterson Cutoff Road area.

The Violent Crimes Unit has been notified, but officials have not identified the person recovered at this time.

The investigation will continue until positively identifying the victim.

