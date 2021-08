TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Tuscaloosa arrested a man accused of possessing child pornography.

Evan C. McClure, 27, has been charged with 10 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting persons under the age of 17.

He is currently being held in jail on a $150,000 bond. Officials say additional charges are possible.

No other information has been released at this time.