Tuscaloosa apartment rape victim speaks out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since being sexually assaulted Sunday in Tuscaloosa, an alleged rape victim is speaking out sharing her story.

She didn’t want her face shown and didn’t want CBS 42 to reveal her name, but she is sharing her account of what happened.

“I just want to say if anyone has been victimized by him or anybody,” she said. “I had a lot of people come to me and tell me I was so brave to speak out because I was a voice for them. Some people have told me they were sexually assaulted before but were too scared to speak out on it.”

Monday afternoon, officers with the Tuscaloosa Violent crimes Unit arrested 24-year-old Tereza Jones for rape. Police believe he is a repeat offender.

The crime happened at the Campus Evolution Villages apartments. The victim, who is not a student, was dropping off her children on her way to work when investigators say Jones raped her in front of her children.

“They didn’t deserve to see anything like that happen to someone they care about,” she said. “And it’s just sickening and I wish they wouldn’t have to experience anything like that”.

The woman says she is hoping by sharing her experience that it will encourage other rape victims to come forward. Tereza Jones is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $60,000 bond.

Tuscaloosa Police said there have been eleven reported rape cases this year.

