TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue was dispatched to a house fire call at the Inverness Apartments Thursday night.

As firefighters worked to locate the fire’s source, a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy on scene assisted in evacuating two victims from the apartment. Both individuals were transported to DCH Regional Medical Center for treatment and are expected to be alright.

TFR Deputy Chief John Brook said he is thankful everyone made it out of the apartment safely.

“We are in the business to try everything we can to give folks the opportunity to survive,” Brook said. “And I am thankful the deputy sheriff who went in and assisted and our guys who went in to fight the fire and no one was injured in this fire, and we are blessed.”

A pet cat was found inside the building and was safely rescued, with TFR Engine 5 utilizing a pet mask to provide it with oxygen. Dewayne Mabry had to evacuate his wife and two small children because his apartment has smoke damage.

“I went to a hotel last night and I thought it would be cleared out by this morning, but it’s still smoked out inside our apartment,” Marby said. “So I am going back to a hotel, and I hate to spend that money, but it’s for the babies.”

The case is under investigation as fire officials are trying to determine how the fire started.