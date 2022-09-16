COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa’s One Place is teaming up with Cottondale Elementary School to put food on the table for those in need. The family resource center hosted a food pantry event Friday to help folks feed their families.

Dawn Stacey and her husband are from Moundville. They are among dozens who showed up to receive some free groceries. Dawn says the event was a lifesaver.

“This is fantastic and will help us,” Dawn said. “My husband is on disability and we don’t have much income coming in and so this really helps us out, it really does.”

Her husband Ronald agrees, calling the food pantry and blessing for his family.

“Oh it’s fantastic. It’s a blessing from the Lord,” Ronald said. “This is helpful because times are rough and the way gasoline prices are, nobody has money for groceries.”

Ashley Cornelius-Hester is the director of Tuscaloosa’s One Place. She says they host several food pantries each year to help meet food security needs of local families.

One Place’s food pantries are open to the public and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each family leaves the food pantries with over 70 pounds of assorted groceries, including meat, dairy products, fresh produce and non-perishables.

“We realized years ago that food insecurity was a major need in our community. This is one of my favorite things we get to do to reach out into the community and make an impact,” Cornelius-Hester said. “It is very nice to make that impact when lots of people are struggling to pay regular bills and grocery bills.”

Each food pantry serves about 150 families. The next food pantry will be held on Oct. 7.