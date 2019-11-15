Tuscaloosa accepting toy donations in place of parking tickets for holidays

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Tuscaloosa will now be accepting toy donations in exchange to satisfy a $15 parking ticket.

The city announced they will allow residents who donate a toy, valued at $10 or more, to Toys for Tots will have their parking tickets of $15 considered paid for.

“Toys for Tots donations in lieu of parking tickets is a great way we can be innovative in our community and make a difference,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said.

Toys that are valued at $20 or more will be accepted in exchange for paying two $15 parking tickets.

Participants must bring the toys to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2122 6th Street between Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.

The city of Tuscaloosa requests a receipt of purchase for the donated items showing the value of $10 or more.

