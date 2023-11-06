TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Monday, Tuscaloosa residents can now pay off $18 overtime parking tickets to the city with a toy donation to Toys for Tots.

Toys valued at $10 or more can be exchanged for a $18 parking ticket. Toys valued at $20 or more will be accepted in place of two $18 parking tickets. Participants can bring their toys to Tuscaloosa Municipal Court at 2122 6th Street from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6.

City Court Administrator Jessica Junkin says the program gives families with children a great Christmas present every year.

“Parking tickets aren’t something anyone is excited about but I think this program is a great opportunity for them to help the community while also taking care of their tickets,” Junkin said.

Junkin says the city requests a receipt for purchase or a price tag on the toy showing the value at $10 or more.

The Toys for Tickets program started in 2019. Last year, 150 toys were donated to pay off 175 parking tickets. Toys for Tots tells CBS 42 they were able to give toys to 4,500 children in all of West Alabama in 2022.