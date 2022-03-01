TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in West Alabama are issuing a warning about online dating. This comes after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after meeting her on social media.

CBS 42 spoke with Tuscaloosa organization Turning Point on how to protect yourself from online predators.

Savannah Tatum is the education coordinator at Turning Point, a place where women who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence can go get help. She says people need to use caution before meeting anyone in person after chatting with them on social media.

“Definitely when you go somewhere, especially with someone you don’t know, you need to tell somebody where you are going and when you expect to be back and who the person is,” Tatum said. “We also say if your gut instinct is off you should always leave”.

Northport Police arrested 23-year-old Lazerick Benjamin for rape Saturday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman after meeting her on social media.

Turning Point provides a 24-hour crisis hotline and a confidential shelter where sexual assault victims can go get help. Tatum says sadly, every two minutes a woman is a victim of sexual assault.

“I think in this day and age we want to expect the best in people, but it is sad we can’t,” Tatum said. “And often going to someone’s house is something that’s frequently going to result in a sexual assault because you don’t know that person and you don’t know what they have in their house or what to expect.”

If you need help from Turning Point you can call the hotline at 205-758-0808.