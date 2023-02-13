TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — As investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigate a weekend murder suicide, domestic violence advocates are raising awareness on resources available to those who need help.

Cadence Kupfner is the education and outreach coordinator for Turning Point. It is a domestic violence shelter where women who are victims can stay at an undisclosed safe location. She says councilors want to make sure victims know the warning signs.

“If this person needs to go through your phone or look at your text messages or tell you who to talk too. Controlling behavior that’s the red flag and that’s when you want to reach and try to get some help,” said Kupfner.

Police say 24-year-old Devin Walker shot and killed his 24-year-old wife Bernice Sunday morning, then turned the gun on himself. Investigators say the suspect did not have any criminal history.

Kupfner says Turning Point gets thousands of phone calls every year from victims who want to get out of violent relationships and who to go to a safe place to live.

“And I will say our services are very important because alot of the time our shelter is very in demand and our councilors are in demand. And we are fortunate enough that we are able to work things out and we find a way to serve everyone that contacts us and to make sure they get help,” Kupfner said.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence you can call Turning Point for help at 205-758-0808.