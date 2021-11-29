Turmoil hits antipoverty group as report questions contracts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama agency has lost its contract to run a Head Start program and is telling local officials it needs $3 million to avoid going broke.

The Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity fired Executive Director Sharon Myles on Nov. 1.

A report alleges financial inconsistencies in contracts with five people and that Myles was in a personal relationship with one of the contractors. Myles denies wrongdoing.

Board Chairman Gary Richardson says he will file a state ethics complaint against Myles.

The federal Head Start program last week gave control of the preschool program to another agency. That triggered layoffs for more than 250 Head Start workers in Jefferson County.