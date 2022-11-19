BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend.

Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. They bring joy and relief during the holidays.

This weekend, food and other items were provided to hundreds of families in need. Teresa Berger with the Power of Life Foundation says there are so many people in need right now, and that inflation has impacted several.

“Right now food is a big thing,” said Berger who serves as Associate Director of The Power of Life Foundation. “It’s very pricey and so we want to be able to give back where people can enjoy their families during the holidays without having to worry about, ‘I got to try to buy food and pay bills.”

“And that we can just step in and just do a little bit of something, we just want them to know that we’re here for you,” said Executive Director of The Power of Life Foundation, Lane Harper.

Marilyn James says the reason for the season goes beyond material items.

“And when you give back in food, clothes, everything, it’s not about money and material things it’s about love and sharing,” James said.

Volunteers at Worship Center Christian Church say that showing people you remember and care about them when they need it most goes a long way.

“To be able to know that there is help when help is needed and that we are here as a community and as a church and that we love to be able to provide for them,” said Chief Strategy Officer for Worship Center Christian Church, Stephanie Rayborn. “And so, we hope that that impact is just that- that they feel blessed, and we have blessed them today.”

Rayborn says the people they’ve served today have been overwhelmed with joy and thanks knowing their family is taken care of this Thanksgiving.

To learn more about how you can make donations for those in need, you can visit https://poweroflifefoundation.org/