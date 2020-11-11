Tuggle Elementary shifts to remote learning Thursday and Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Students at Tuggle Elementary are switching to remote learning following an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

Tuggle has recorded five positive COVID0-19 cases over the past two weeks, Birmingham City Schools reports.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are responding by immediately deep cleaning the building for the next two days,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said. “During this time faculty and staff will work remotely and all students will have virtual learning November 12-13.”

Parents are being notified by the school principal and the BCS nursing staff is conducting contact tracing.