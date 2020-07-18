Tuberville says maybe to debate; Jones: Voters deserve one

Former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville speaks to supporters after he defeated Jeff Sessions in Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Tommy Tuberville on Friday declined to commit to debating incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama’s U.S. Senate race, while Jones said voters deserve one.

Republicans are seeking to reclaim the Senate seat from Jones who won a 2017 special election. Tuberville on Tuesday handily defeated Jeff Sessions to win the Republican nomination.

Tuberville enters the race as a strong challenger in the once reliably red state.

Tuberville said he will consider the invitations and decide. Jones said people deserve a debate.

