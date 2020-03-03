Tua to hold 1st youth football camp in April

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 09: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the LSU Tigers in the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has announced the details surrounding his first-ever youth football camp.

The Tua Tagovailoa Football ProCamp will be held April 18th at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport.

All participants will have the opportunity to learn from one of the Crimson Tide’s greatest players. Campers will also receive a limited-edition camp shirt, an autographed souvenir and a team photo with Tagovailoa.

The camp is open to boys and girls in grades 1-8 and is $149 for entry, according to the website.

