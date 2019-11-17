Tua Tagovailoa to be flown to Houston for further evaluation following dislocated hip

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – SEPTEMBER 28: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after passing for a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will head to Houston Sunday night following his dislocated right hip injury in Saturday’s game.

The updated statement comes from the team’s doctor, Dr. Lyle Cain.

“For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries. Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday. As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible.”

Tagovailoa was carted off before halftime during Alabama’s game against Mississippi State Saturday afternoon. He threw two touchdowns before his season-ending injury.