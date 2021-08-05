Tua Foundation donating $93K to girls ranch hit by 8 deaths

FILE – Some of the wreckage from a fatal multiple-vehicle crash a day earlier is loaded to be carried away, June 20, 2021, in Butler County, Ala. A crash that killed 10 people — including nine children — on a rain-slicked Alabama interstate happened after a tractor-trailer truck slammed into vehicles that had slowed down because of minor crashes, according to a preliminary report released Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (Lawrence Specker/Press-Register/AL.com via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A nonprofit foundation started by Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is donating $93,000 to an Alabama girls home. That should cover funeral expenses for eight children killed in a horrific interstate crash in June.

The Tua Foundation announced the donation to the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch on Thursday. It says the money also would pay for counseling for ranch residents who lost loved ones in the wreck.

The children were in a van that was caught in a chain-reaction crash involving two tractor-trailers. The pileup was the most devastating blow from a tropical depression that unleashed flash floods and tornadoes in Alabama.