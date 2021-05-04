Tryouts for MLS NEXT Team set for May 15-16

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover-Vestavia Soccer has been chosen as the state’s only member of the MLS NEXT Program.

The program is an elite youth soccer league organized and directed by Major League Soccer for the purpose of developing future soccer players. MLS Next was launched in 2020. It is a system of youth soccer leagues that are managed, organized, and controlled by Major Leagues soccer.

Hoover-Vestavia Soccer teams will be compromised of players ages 12-19 and will compete nationally against elite clubs like Atlanta United, FC Dallas, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC and others, who are part of the MLS NEXT Program.

You can tryout for the new league later this month for free. Tryouts will be will be held at the Hoover-Vestavia Soccer facilities on May 15 and 16. To sign up for tryouts and for more information, visit hoovervestaviasoccer.com.