Trussville Witches Ride raising money for 7-year-old boy with leukemia

The inaugural Trussville Witches Ride in 2020 reeled in about 100 witches. In its second year, participation tripled.

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville witches unite!

Nolan Trowbridge

This weekend, several women will bring their broomsticks together for the annual Trussville Witches Ride to raise money for 7-year-old Nolan Trowbridge’s chemotherapy treatment.

From the time he was 3 years old to the time he was six, Trowbridge underwent chemotherapy to treat the leukemia. Only weeks after getting a clean bill of health, his family got the news he would likely need another three years of treatment.

Using Witch registration fees, proceeds will go to the Trowbridge family to help cover health care costs.

The Witches first came together for a similar cause last year. In 2020, the Trussville Witches Ride Board registered nearly 100 witches. Going into their second year, they have already tripled the number of participants.

“Trussville is known for supporting their community and wrapping their arms around people in need,” said Christy McDonald, a board member of the Trussville Witches Ride. “That’s exactly what’s happening right now.”

The ride will start at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cahaba Elementary School and end at Ferus Artisan Ales. The witches will also be holding an afterparty from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Trussville entertainment district, where fundraising efforts will continue.

Participating witches must register. Until Friday, the day before the Witches Ride, Registration fees cost $30 the day before the ride and will be $40 the day of the event.