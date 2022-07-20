TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The growth of Trussville over the past two years is attracting new people to the city.

Trussville created an entertainment district on Beech Street. The project cost $15.2 million to complete and has new restaurants, condominiums, and entertainment venues.

City council member Lisa Bright said no one person is responsible for the growth, but is a team effort from community members, the city council, and local investors. She said former council members and the mayor laid the groundwork for the developments.

Bright said the people who live in Trussville have told them what they want in the area, and it’s played a major role in the city’s growth.

“We had a lot of our students graduating from college and not coming back,” Bright said. “One of the reasons was there is nothing to do in Trussville, so we took that very seriously and created this entertainment district and given them something to do, and it proved to be successful.”

The entertainment district connects to the downtown merchants, which is accessible by sidewalks.

Several residents said they love the growth and developments done in the city.

“I think all these new attractions in Trussville are great for families and will bring people to Trussville,” resident Kourtney Martin said. “I think that there are so many opportunities that you can experience with your families and your friends.”

Bright said the next step for them is bringing companies that offer high-paying jobs, adding the city has already started welcoming those jobs with the development of an industrial development park, located north of Birmingham.

“We’re working on ramping that up a little bit where they will have easier access pad ready sites businesses want to come in and start their businesses there,” she said.