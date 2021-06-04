Trussville teenager gets Mardi Gras parade for her birthday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, members of the Clay-Chalkville High School marching band surprised a girl with a Mardi Gras parade for her 16th birthday.

During the parade, Rockelle Alexander was told that she and her family would be traveling to New Orleans, one of her favorite cities, for the weekend to celebrate her birthday. The trip was organized by Magic Moments, a wish-granting organization devoted to children with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

Last November, Rockelle suffered a spinal cord injury, forcing her to miss 75 days of school as she recovered in the hospital. She is now confined to a wheelchair

“It means a lot to me to see her smile,” mother Droneada said. “She’s been through a rough time, so it means a lot.”