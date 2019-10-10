Trussville taking safety measures in order to become ‘smart city’

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Trussville is taking steps to become a “smart city.”

This week, three safety measures were approved by the city council to introduce new technology that will help with traffic, emergency response times and preventing crime.

The city will be installing a new system at every stoplight to keep traffic moving. The system will also allow emergency vehicles to get to their needed destinations even quicker.

Surveillance cameras will also be installed along Hwy 11 in order to help with improving traffic.

14 safety cameras will also be installed to help authorities reduce property crime by alerting police of illegal activity.

All three measures were passed unanimously by city council and will cost roughly $220,000 a year. The traffic monitoring cameras and stop light technology is expected to be installed within the next 2 to 3 months.

