Trussville restaurant uses ‘Pay it Forward’ board to help those in need

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — “Take what you need, leave what you can.”

Kemp’s Kitchen made a post on Facebook back in December letting their customers know that they could purchase a meal for someone less fortunate in honor of spreading the holiday spirit.

Once the menu item is purchased, the receipt is left on the board and someone in need is able to use it for a meal.

In January, the restaurant made a post with an update on the “Pay it Forward” proceeds to let everyone know that their donations are being used.

The gentleman in the photo allowed the restaurant to share his picture on Kemp’s Kitchen’s Facebook. He is seen in the photo enjoying a meal that was paid for using the “Pay it Forward” board.

Kemp’s Kitchen is located on Gadsden Highway in the Trussville Plaza shopping center.