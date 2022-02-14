BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a high-speed pursuit before getting out of their car and running away.

According to Lt. Clint Riner with the Trussville Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle with no tag that was traveling along I-59 South within city limits. Riner said the car got off on the Roebuck exit and fled to Center Point Parkway. The chase ended at 1345 6th Street NW, where officers determined the vehicle had been stolen.

As of 5 p.m. officers had located two passengers in the vehicle, but they are still searching for the driver, who ran away from the scene before police arrived.