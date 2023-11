TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville police officer was transported to a local hospital after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.

According to TPD, a male officer was struck by a vehicle in front of the Trussville Police Patrol Operations facility in the 5900 block of Deerfoot Parkway around 3:30 p.m. The severity of the officer’s injuries is unknown.

The accident is under investigation, no one is currently in custody.