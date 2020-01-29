Trussville PD: Bank teller used customer accounts to shop, buy food

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department says a bank teller in Clay took customers’ accounts in order to buy food and clothing for herself.

Amber Jones, 24, of Birmingham was arrested at the Regions Bank where she worked on Jan. 24 just before the bank opened.

According to police, the first indication something was wrong came when a 17-year-old first contacted Trussville To Go, a food delivery service, when the teen noticed a charged to his account he didn’t remember. Trussville To Go then notified authorities.

Investigators then named Jones a person of interest in the case. After a warrant was obtained by police, they were able to search Jones’ home. There they found evidence that showed Jones had been using information from customers’ accounts to buy food from Grub Hub, Uber Eats as well as high-end, online clothing boutiques and shoe stores.

Trussville PD says they believe Jones had been using customer information for three to four months. They say they could identify more victims as the investigation continues. They believe the victims are in Trussville, Clay and Pinson.

Regions Bank released the following statement:

“Regions is working closely with law enforcement in investigating this matter, and we appreciate the work of detectives who are pursuing justice in this case. We have absolutely no tolerance for the activities that are alleged, and we will take appropriate action as additional information is confirmed.“

Regions Bank

Jones now faces charges of trafficking in stolen identities and two counts of identity theft. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $55,000.

