On Oct. 19, Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat, will give his annual State of the City address at the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon in the Exhibition Hall at the Trussville Civic Center.

Mayor of Trussville since 2016, Choat has led the city during a period of tremendous growth and activity, including major strides in downtown revitalization efforts and the development of the Trussville Entertainment District.

“Hosting the mayor for this event is a great opportunity for the chamber,” said Melissa Walker, interim director of the Trussville Area Chamber of Commerce. “These are exciting times for our city, and this is a great chance to get the latest information straight from city hall.”

The luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m., with the mayor’s address starting just after noon. For those attending only for the mayor’s address, non-table seating will be provided along the east wall of the meeting room.

Lunch will be provided by Trussville Gas & Water. While there is no charge for entry, reservations are required and limited. The reservation deadline is Oct. 17 at noon.

Reserve your spot online here and via email to heather.weems@trussvillechamber.com or melissa.walker@trussvillechamber.com, or reserve by phone at (205) 655-7535.