Trussville man drowns while fishing in St. Clair County, sheriff says

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Trussville man had drowned while fishing Monday.

According to SCCSO, authorities were called to a pier on Dogwood Lane in Ashville to a report of a person in distress. Law enforcement then began searching around boat launches when they ultimately found the body of 63-year-old Claude Webster under a pier.

Webster had apparently been fishing when something happened that caused him to drown.

No other information has been released at this time. SCCSO is continuing to investigate.

