Trussville man drowns while fishing in St. Clair County, sheriff says

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a Trussville man had drowned while fishing Monday.
According to SCCSO, authorities were called to a pier on Dogwood Lane in Ashville to a report of a person in distress. Law enforcement then began searching around boat launches when they ultimately found the body of 63-year-old Claude Webster under a pier.
Webster had apparently been fishing when something happened that caused him to drown.
No other information has been released at this time. SCCSO is continuing to investigate.
LATEST POSTS
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s office searching for several robbery and assault suspects
- GOP lacks votes to block Bolton, other impeachment witnesses
- ‘He gave his life to the Lord:’ Kobe Bryant prayed at church hours before his death
- Birmingham city council passes sporting events resolutions
- Donations for BPD Detective John Finke