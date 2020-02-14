Trussville man arrested after explosive device components, guns, drugs found in home

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department has arrested a man after drugs, multiple guns and components used to make explosive devices were found in his home.

According to Trussville PD, investigators executed a narcotics search in the 4700 block of Boulder Drive Wednesday. There, investigators discovered what appeared to be a grenade in the closet of the home along with “a high volume of firearms.” Trussville PD established a perimeter and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was notified.

Once ATF was on the scene, it was determined the grenade did not pose a threat. They then discovered substances in the home that tested positive for meth and heroin.

Components used to make explosives, fully automatic weapons, homemade firearms, firearms with obstructed or no serial numbers, suppressors and a wide array of drug paraphernalia were all discovered in the home as well.

Robert Estis Jr. (Trussville Police Department)

Trussville PD then arrested the homeowner, Robert Estis Jr. He has been charged with possession of a destructive device, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of an altered firearm, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Estis is no being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $321,000 bond. Trussville PD says additional charges may be added against Estis on a later date.

