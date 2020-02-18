Trussville man accused of scamming woman out of $24,000 in house-flipping scheme

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A Trussville man has been arrested for allegedly swindling a woman out of $24,000 in a house-flipping scheme back in June 2019.

According to the Hoover Police Department, the woman says she and 31-year-old Clinton Marcel Catlin, who was pretending to be a contractor, agreed to purchase a house in north Birmingham together for $13,000. The two agreed on splitting the repair costs equally and split the profit after they sold the house.

The woman says she sent payments to Catlin that she thought was going towards the house restoration. She told Hoover PD that she eventually became suspicious and drove to the home only to discover it was listed for sale, no renovations had been done and that the Catlin never purchased the home.

Hoover PD issued a warrant for Catlin’s arrest in October 2019 and was arrested Monday. He is charged with first-degree theft by deception.

Catlin is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS