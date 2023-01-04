TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Air monitors are up in Trussville in direct response to the landfill fire that continues to burn in St. Clair County.

For the last month, a fire at a landfill in Moody has been burning, causing concern for many in the community for the potential health effects it could cause. That’s why the Trussville School System took action Wednesday to keep the community safe by installing an air monitor.

These particulate air sensors were installed in four locations in Trussville: at Magnolia, Payne and Cahaba elementary and also at the High School Football stadium.

Interim Superintendent Frank Costanzo said the school system reached out to The Jefferson County Health Department for help.

“Most importantly, we are trying to be proactive at our school sites to make parents, students and our employee feel comfortable,” Costanzo said.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat has received many calls from concerned residents and is surprised at how little guidance the areas impacted have received from Montgomery.

“It didn’t seem like the state was giving us any encouragement as to where they were. Particularly ADEM who is going to be over this problem or resolve it. For us to sit here and have to live through this without even a phone call or email or any kind of information was very frustrating,” Choat said.

Dan McCullough has called Trussville home for 30 years and is glad to see some action finally being taken.

“Yeah, glad to see it done. Glad to see someone taking some sort of positive steps,” McCullough said. “The positive steps I’d rather see is getting this fire put out and getting this resolved.”

Jason Howanitz from the Jefferson County Health Department said it usually takes the sensors about 24 hours to get acclimated and start giving accurate readings.

The air monitors are live now and accessible to anyone. To view air quality in the Trussville area, click on purpleair.com and type in “Trussville.” Then click on the monitor up for Cahaba Elementary and then search for Trussville, AL.

Attempts to reach St. Clair County Schools to see what they were doing were not successful.