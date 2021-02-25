Trussville Greenway dealing with erosion concerns along Cahaba River

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Trussville’s most popular recreation sites is the city’s Greenway along the Cahaba River and it’s dealing with some erosion issues.

City leaders are taking action to fix the issue that is causing major safety concerns for many.

The issue along the Trussville Greenway is the waterway cutting into the bank making it safe for people to walk along the trail. Right now, it is believed the erosion is coming from downed trees falling into the waterway.

The city has partnered with the Cahaba River Society to come up with a plan to fix the problem.

“We’ll work with some engineers and some other folks and will come up with a plan to make this go back as natural looking as possible, but yet put the current back where it needs to be at. That way when the current is back where it needs to be at then you know we can not have to worry about anything happening to our greenway,” Trussville Parks and Recreation Director David Vinson said.

Vinson says some challenges the city is facing are getting heavy equipment out along the Greenway to fix the damage and not ruining the natural beauty along the walkway.