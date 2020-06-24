Trussville food delivery service encourages support for local restaurants

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — There are more food delivery services that operate in our neighborhoods than we can keep track of, but one Trussville couple wants to offer their community a more tailored feel.

Amanda and Ben Short own Trussville To Go, a service that gives neighborhood eateries a chance to deliver that may not have before.

Amanda and Ben Short with their daughter

“I’m within a few miles to all of our restaurants,” Amanda Short said, explaining the advantage of owning and operating locally. “So it’s really easy to stay connected to our restaurants and our customers because I can see them wherever I go.”

When restaurant dining rooms were ordered closed, the 50+ person business gave restaurants an opportunity to continue serving.

“There were no dining rooms open and only a very small handful of our restaurants had drive-thrus so it was a quicker process to get customers food having it delivered,” Short said.

They were also able to keep some of their town’s restaurant workers off of unemployment.

“We were able to take on some displaced restaurant workers as drivers during the time. So it was helpful to the community in a lot of different ways,” she said.

Trussville To Go is available to those in Trussville and surrounding neighborhoods. You can find their app in your respective app store.

LATEST POSTS