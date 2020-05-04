Trussville Fire Marshal passes away

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville Fire Marshal Jeff Fore passed away Monday.

According to Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat, Fore was found unresponsive in his home by his wife. He was then transported to St. Vincent’s where he was pronounced dead.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

