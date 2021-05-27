Trussville Downtown Plaza delayed due to shortage on pavers

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The final phase of the redevelopment of downtown Trussville is now at a standstill. The city like many others throughout Alabama is facing a backlog on building materials.

This could cause the redevelopment along North Chalkville Road to be halted for up to 90 days. Once the project site is complete, it will serve as a gathering place for people of the community as a part of the city’s entertainment district.

Trussville Mayor Buddy Choat said this is just the beginning for his city and they are looking forward to the expansion of the entertainment district.

“We have a proposed new building and then a new parking lot that is open this week. We have a new parking lot and a new design on the street there. So the final project will be the building once it’s built there,” Choat said.

In the downtown entertainment district, two new restaurants are also scheduled to be complete soon and should open by the end of July. City leaders are hoping that brings more people out to the area to see the new additions.