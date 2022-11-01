TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville School Board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Superintendent Pattie Neill Tuesday.

The decision follows after parents learned of school officials’ failure to report threats a student made over a year ago via a ‘death note’ journal in September.

Negotiations were made for the board to pay out Neill’s contract until Oct. 31, 2023, despite her no longer working for the school system.

The board also elected Frank Constanzo as the acting superintendent as they search for a permanent successor to Neill.

Neill had taken a leave of absence on Sept. 30 following the public outcry.