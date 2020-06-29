Trussville City Hall closed due to employee testing positive for COVID-19

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Trussville City Hall is closed until further notice due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Mayor Buddy Choat confirmed the coronavirus case Monday morning to CBS 42. The news comes as viral cases have been spiking across Alabama in recent weeks. On Monday afternoon, Jefferson County’s face mask ordinance will go into effect, requiring all residents over the age of 8 to wear masks out in public.

No information was provided on who tested positive for the virus or if anyone else had been tested in the building.

