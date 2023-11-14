TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A 5-year-old found unresponsive in a laundry hamper at her Trussville home was identified Tuesday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Khloe Teresa Williamson was found unresponsive by family around 6:30 a.m. Monday. She was taken to St. Vincent’s East Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7:17 a.m.

The coroner’s office said an autopsy was performed Monday but a cause of death is pending additional lab studies.

Trussville Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the Williamson’s death.