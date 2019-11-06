Trump nominates former Alabama Solicitor General to U.S. Court of Appeals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Andrew Brasher, the former Solicitor General of Alabama, to serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the 11th Circuit in the state’s Middle District.

Trump’s selection was praised by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

“I applaud President Trump for his nomination of Judge Andrew Brasher to a seat on the federal appeals court and I give his nomination my full support,” Marshall said in a written statement.

Brasher currently serves as a district judge in the Middle District. He received his bachelor’s degree from Samford University, where he was summa cum laude, and his law degree from Harvard Law School.

He served as deputy solicitor general from 2011 to 2014 and solicitor general from 2014 until his appointment to district judge earlier this year.

