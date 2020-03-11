Trump endorses Tuberville for GOP Senate nomination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — President Donald Trump has endorsed former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville for U.S. Senate in Alabama.
Tuberville will face off against former Sen. Jeff Sessions in a runoff election later this month.
President Trump has been very vocal of his disproval of Sessions after the Senator turned Attorney General recused himself during the Russian voter tampering investigation.
The president made his endorsement ina series of tweets Tuesday night.
“He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA/KAG, or our Country, down!” part of the tweet read.
Tuberville responded to the president’s nomination in a tweet of his own.
The runoff election is scheduled for March 31.
