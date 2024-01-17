BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One profession relied on by thousands across the nation is trained to weather the storm, whether by rain, sleet or snow.

“As a truck driver, you’re trained to watch the environment. You’re trained to watch the grounds, the roads, everything around you,” Romeo Lowe said.

But when it comes to ice on the roads, terrifying incidents like a tractor-trailer sliding on I-65 in Morris can happen no matter the training.

“The main focus out here in these kinds of times is keep it slow, stay steady, try not to break hard if you can help it,” Lowe said.

Lowe is one trucker who spent Tuesday on the road traveling from Tennessee, making a stop in Birmingham.

Lowe and other truckers say they’re taking their time due to icy road conditions.

“I left home at 4 to get to work because you don’t know what can happen and you can’t see the ice so when you hit it it’s too late,” Truck driver Marcus Parham said.

Another video showed several trucks stuck on the road near Dunavant Valley early Tuesday morning. Both Lowe and Parham say they want to avoid these types of scenarios, especially as temperatures drop into the night.

“At night you can’t see that black ice. Once that truck starts to skid, it’s going to be difficult to get that back so yeah driving with a slower speed you have better control of your truck,” Parham said.

With help from ALDOT treating the interstates, they’re trucking on at a safer pace. If conditions grow too dangerous, they will get off at an exit because it’s better to be safe than sorry.