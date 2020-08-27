Troy reschedules football season-opening game to Dec. 5 due to COVID-19

TROY, Ala. (WIAT) — Troy University has rescheduled its football season opener against the University of Louisiana Monroe to Dec. 5.

This comes after the ULM team had reported positive tests of the coronavirus. The game was originally scheduled for Sept. 5.

“I received the unfortunate news that ULM will be unable to take the field on Sept. 5 due to an outbreak of coronavirus within their team,” Troy Director of Athletics Brent Jones said in a statement. “While this is certainly disappointing news for our team and fans, we are committed to the health and safety of all student-athletes and have worked with ULM to reschedule this game. We will now host the Warhawks on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans are still planning on playing a full 12-game season in 2020. The new first game for Troy will be at Middle Tennessee on Sept. 19.

Troy’s first home game this season will now be Oct. 8 against Texas State. The Sun Belt Conference title game has also been pushed back due to the added game between Troy and ULM.

