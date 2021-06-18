Troy police searching for missing teen, father thinks she could be in Birmingham, Montgomery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Troy police have issued a missing child report for a 13 year-old girl.

Daniella Camilla Lee was last seen when she left her residence on June 15 wearing Air Force One shoes and ripped jeans or shorts. She is approximately 5’3″.

Lee’s father, Robert L. Lee, took to Facebook to ask people to share the alert and call Troy police if they have any information about the teen.

Robert L. Lee also stated that while he believes she could be in Troy, it is possible she is in Birmingham or Montgomery. He did not detail why he thinks this.

When reached for comment, Birmingham Police Department spokesperson Rodarius Mauldin could not confirm an active search for Lee in the Birmingham area or that he had received reports of her disappearance.

If you have information about Lee or her whereabouts call Troy Police Department at 334-566-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also use their P3-tips app.