BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Before Trojan and Blue Devil fans entered Protective Stadium for the Birmingham Bowl, they enjoyed music, carnival games and activities at the Bud Light Fan Fest.

This was the first bowl matchup between Troy and Duke, and Troy fans were excited to see their team play in their home state.

“I was a majorette when we went to the Mobile Bowl, but I’m glad I’m home and can watch them at the Birmingham Bowl,” Troy fan Averiea Porter said.

“To be able to come from a short distance to see the great Trojan play, it’s a great day,” Troy fan Arthur Hutchinson said.

One Duke fan describe coming to the Birmingham Bowl as a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It’s just a blessing, a blessing on top of a blessing to play at this level,” Duke fan Tracey Long said. “To even make to a bowl game, not many families and players get to do these kinds of things. We’re all about the moments, and this is a moment.”

For another Duke fan, coming to the Birmingham Bowl was special because he hopes to one day attend Duke University.

“I want to go to Duke medical school, and my dad was a big football fan, and I’m starting to enjoy football,” Edward Beevers said.

Duke won the game, 17-10. City leaders said fans are bringing a $9 million economic impact for this year’s Birmingham Bowl.