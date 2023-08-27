Tropical Depression 10 has become Tropical Storm Idalia near Cozumel, Mexico. It is forecast to move north into the Southeast Gulf of Mexico Monday night and strengthen into a hurricane Tuesday.

Landfall Wed. AM as a hurricane on the Big Bend of Florida. A trough will send a cold front across Alabama Wednesday, and this will deflect Idalia to the east into Florida.

NOTE: Rapid intensification is possible due to the relatively low wind shear and very warm Gulf Waters, and this could become a much stronger hurricane at landfall. If the cold front moves faster, then that could cause more wind shear for Idalia and cause it to possibly weaken. We will be watching closely for this starting Monday night.

Alabama Threats: On this track, bands of heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible across SE Alabama. A few rain bands could make it to Central Alabama on Wednesday into Thursday. Overall, the threats remain low at this time.